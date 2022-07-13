Santiago Segura anticipates the premiere of ‘Padre no hay más que uno 3’ on Thursday

Santiago Segura, Antonio de la Torre and Nicolas Cage take a step forward this week to advance their summer film proposals to this Thursday: a family comedy, a thriller and a curious dramatic story of a truffle “hunter” and his pig, which arrive in theaters in the heat of the rise of temperatures .

Are “Father there is only one 3“, third installment of the new franchise of the “magician” from Madrid, creator of the highest grossing saga in the history of Spanish cinema, the “Torrente”; the Belgian film “Between life and death“, debut of the actor from Malaga in Belgian cinema with a role in French, and “Pig“, an interpretive recital by Coppola’s nephew.







CHRISTMAS IN JULY FOR THE FAMILY OF “FATHER THERE IS NO MORE THAN ONE 3”

Continuation of “Father there is no more than one” (2019), the more than risky bet of Santiago Segura for the toughest summer of the pandemic, and of “Father there is no more than one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law”, this The third part of the saga takes place at Christmas, when the children accidentally break a figurine from their father’s nativity scene and must find the same one by all means.

With the same cast as the previous ones and the incorporation of Carlos Iglesias in the role of the family’s grandfather (which Antonio Resines was going to play before his convalescence from covid-19), the film maintains the bar for the clearest Spanish family offer of the summer.

ANTONIO DE LA TORRE, ACTION IN FRENCH “BETWEEN LIFE AND DEATH”

Antonio de la Torre confidently faces his first leading role in French to give life to Leo Castañeda, a Spanish policeman with a shady and painful past who hides his true identity behind a nondescript life as a subway driver in Brussels.

Directed by the Chilean Giordano Gederlini, “Between Life and Death” is a vibrant and dark psychological thriller in which several stories intersect, all of them linked at the apex of this character who sees how his son, whom he had been missing for years he did not see, he throws himself in front of the convoy he is leading.

NICOLAS CAGE LOOKS FOR HIS KIDNAPPED TRUFFLE PIG IN “PIG”

“Pig”, the new film starring Nicolas Cage and marking the feature film debut of American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who also writes the screenplay, tells the story of Rob, a lonely man who lives in a dilapidated cabin in an Oregon forest whose only company and livelihood is his truffle-seeking pig.

When the animal is kidnapped, Rob dives into the weird criminal underworld of Portland restaurants to get it back. With Cage, the film also features performances by Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin and Nina Belforte.

THE RUSSO BROTHERS MAKE RYAN GOSLING “THE INVISIBLE AGENT”

Anthony and Joe Russo direct this thrilling, multi-told story of a CIA agent, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, who is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive, and his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chrise Evans), is sent to hunt him down.

Meanwhile, agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. The film hits theaters this Friday, July 15, and will be released on Netflix on July 22.

“IN FRONT OF YOU”, REFLECTIONS ON THE LIFE OF KOREAN HONG SANG-HOO

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo, responsible for films such as “The Novelist’s Film”, the 2022 Berlin Grand Jury Prize, writes and directs this reflective and costumbrist melodrama that follows Sangok (Lee Hye-yeong), a Korean actress who, after several years living in the United States, he returns to Seoul to reunite with his family.

Although she hasn’t practiced her profession for many years, Sangok decides to meet a famous film director younger than her, who asks her to participate in his next film. They get drunk, it rains and thunders suddenly.

THE MANGA “GOODBYE, DON GLEES!” JUMP FROM ANNECY TO THE ROOMS

Directed by the Japanese Atsuko Ishizuka, “Goodbye Don Glees!” comes directly to the theaters of the prestigious Annecy Film Festival, where it was selected in the official competition, to tell an adventure story starring three friends who, over the course of a summer, will completely change their lives.

Roma is a boy who lives in a rural town somewhat far from Tokyo in which he doesn’t quite fit in. Along with Toto, another outcast, he forms the group “Don Glees”. Both hope that their relationship will remain the same even if they separate when Toto leaves for high school in Tokyo.

“BETWEEN TWO DAWN”, THE SOCIAL CINEMA MADE IN TURKEY

The Turkish Selman Nacar writes and directs this thoughtful film in which a simple story questions and turns the ethics of existence upside down, an intense, hopeless social drama that is very illustrative of how humans can completely turn around in a short period of time. weather.

“Between Two Dawns” tells 24 hours of the life of Kadir (Mucahit Kocak), the youngest son of a family that owns a weaving factory who has plans to marry a young woman from his environment; the two are consistent with family traditions and Kadir goes to ask Esma’s father (Burcu Gölgedar) for his hand in marriage.

“HIT THE ROAD”: PANAH PANAHI’S JOURNEY TO NOWHERE, IN FILMIN

Jafar Panahi’s son, Panah, makes his directorial debut with this endearing, mysterious and fun family road movie, which will hit Filmin on July 15.

With a very particular tone, which travels between the melancholy and the festive, the film narrates the journey of a family by car through the steep hills and desert roads of northwestern Iran towards an uncertain destination, since none of the members mentions towards where are they headed