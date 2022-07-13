Sánchez decides to die killing, by Álvaro Nieto

If anyone had any doubt that the President of the Government could come to reconsider at some point after the disaster in Andalusia and change course with a view to the next general elections, in the Debate on the State of the Nation it has been shown that Pedro Sanchez he has not the slightest intention of doing so.

In other words, the president will end his days in Moncloa insisting on the path that has brought him here: a lot of propaganda, populist recipes and pacts with their pro-independence partnersboth Basques and Catalans.

The measures announced to contain inflation are a string of nonsense whose sole objective is to desperately seek the votes of the most unwary. But not even with those will Sánchez achieve it. A majority of Spaniards have already turned their backs on the president, as evidenced by the latest elections and recent polls, and it will be very difficult to reverse the situation.

Announcing a tax on energy companies and banks may be the most popular if we do a survey among citizens and ask them which are the most hated companies, but it neither leads to anything good nor solves the problems we have on the table. As the experts are very well indicating, imposing more taxes on these sectors now can only lead to higher inflationas has also been seen with the fuel bonus, which has ended up taking the liter of gasoline to levels never seen before.

Profit is proof that a company is well managed, not the consequence that its managers are thieves.

In addition, pointing in this way, Sánchez commits the terrible irresponsibility of criminalizing two key sectors of the economy, made up of companies that generate wealth, some of which carry the Spain brand around half the world. Not to mention this systematic demonization of profits, as if the only thing companies could have were losses. Profit is proof that a company is well managed, not the consequence that its managers are thieves. But it doesn’t matter, Sánchez doesn’t give a damn about taking those companies ahead (see the collapse in the stock market after announcing his plan), as also happened days ago with Indra after brazenly assaulting it.

Sanchez the Generous

At the same time, Sánchez has put on, like Leonardo DiCaprio in The wolf of Wall Street, to distribute money indiscriminately. Does it make sense that medium-distance train tickets are going to be free in the fall? But what head has come up with such barbarity? Let us hope that this measure will never be approved because, otherwise, thousands of people from Madrid, to give just one example, would end up going to their villas on the beach for free at the expense of the public treasury.

Punish the rich and reward the poor. That is the false message that Sánchez wanted to place on us yesterday. It was, as he had been doing in recent times, the confirmation that he is already building the story for the day after losing the elections: “The powers that be have kicked me out.” A victimizing message in which, for a change, nothing that happens today in Spain is the responsibility of the Government, but rather the result of a succession of calamities impossible to foresee. Sánchez is a magician passing the buck: the fault always lies with others.

Therefore, and despite the blow that hit Andalusia on 19-J, the president does not plan to change his strategy. That is why he has not shaken his pulse when it comes to agreeing the memory law with Bildu, that is why he has immediately called another meeting with Pere Aragonés, that is why he does not intend to withdraw his proposal to assault the Constitutional Court. As he looks defeated, he has decided to go on a completely suicidal drift and die killing. The problem is that we still have a year and a half of carnage left.