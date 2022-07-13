Samsung Unveils “Space Tycoon” Virtual Gaming Experience on Roblox – Samsung Newsroom U.K.

The metaverse gives users the ability to experience and interact with Samsung products in a whole new way.

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Space Tycoon (“Space Tycoon”), a virtual park built within the global Roblox metaverse platform. Space Tycoon is a virtual space in which users can create and play and share experiences using Samsung Electronics products together with alien characters in space, taking design and functionality from the business simulation “tycoon” genre as a reference.

Samsung created this service for Generation Z customers to provide them with an integrated experience in the metaverse, where they can create and enjoy their own Samsung products. Samsung’s goal is for Generation Z customers to experience the brand and interact with each other.

“Space Tycoon is designed to be a playground where many customers can experience the limitless possibilities of virtual spaces.said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “We wanted to give our Generation Z customers the opportunity to experience Samsung products in a way they’ve never done before. We will continue to show content that can offer more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences to both our current and future customers.“

Set in the Samsung Space Station, as well as in the research laboratory where alien characters investigate new Samsung products, Space Tycoon consists of three specific game areas: the Mining Zone for obtaining resources, the Shop for the purchase of in-game items and the Laboratory for the manufacture of products.

In Space Tycoon, using the excavated resources, users can craft various Samsung products—from Galaxy smartphones to various TVs and home appliances—and purchase or upgrade in-game items. Users can get creative by taking real-life products and turning them into in-game gadgets. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone can turn into a bag or a scooter, just as users can get more imaginative with the Jet Bot vacuum cleaner that turns into a hoverboard or the Sero lifestyle TV into a helicopter. for one person.

Currently, more than 20 Samsung products are available in the Store, where the colors of purchased items may change randomly based on levels achieved and new series of products will be updated regularly.

Space Tycoon will launch simultaneously in 14 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and Spanish. Other features will be added in the future where users can interact with each other, share their creations or attend exclusive virtual parties. In addition, Samsung will host online events through its website. samsung.com in the framework of the campaign #YouMakefocused on coloring and collecting Samsung products.

For more information, visit design.samsung.com Y smsng.co/YouMake_JUL_Space_YT.