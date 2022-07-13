Salcedo rejected Matías Almeyda and Europe for Bravos; wants World Halftime

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 07.12.2022 22:34:05





Carlos Salcedo and Emiliano Velazquez were the brand new reinforcements that he presented Juarez Braves this Tuesday, and faced with the question of why return to MX League, the Titan underlined the project presented by the border club, to the point of rejecting Matias Almeyda and not return to Europe.

“I want to take advantage right now because there were a couple of proposals that Matías Almeyda made to me to return to Europe, but I made the decision to come here for the project that they show you, you see the group that there is, you are excited, I do not know if I will be there to reach the World Cup because I depend on myself, but personally I decided to come here by my own decision,” he confessed in the presentation.

Even the Mexican defender who left the mls where he was a member of the Toronto F.C.commented that it was Miguel Ángel Garza, former president of Tigres and current manager at Bravos, the first who contacted him to return to Mexican soccer.

Salcedo wants to go to the World Cup

Carlos considers that there is such a good team in Braves, that his thought is to succeed in the team to be seen by Gerardo Martino and earn a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“We know that the World Cup is missing, but if I want to get to that World Cup I know that I must first do things well at the club; when you talk to Hernán, with Miguel Ángel Garza, who was the first to contact me… there have been talks with the people of the national team, Tata made it clear that it is a purely football issue, for me it would be special to go to the World Cup, it is there for me if I adapt quickly, with the help of my teammates,” he said.

Garza was not present at the conference and the DT Hernan Cristante was in charge of welcoming them, both Salcedo and Emiliano, who arrives from the Saints of Brazil.

“They convinced me with the project, they told me it was going to be a great year, that I was going to play many games… I was lucky to meet them today, have Hernán’s talk and they go for everything, they started very well and we have to keep it up throughout the championship”, commented the Uruguayan.

