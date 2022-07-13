Ryan Gosling wants to play Ghost Rider for Marvel

Ryan Gosling appear on screens in nothing and less with the unseen agent, the new movie by the Russo brothers that has become the most expensive movie in the history of Netflix, and which also has all the ingredients of action movies from sagas like James Bond or Bourne. There were certain rumors that the Drive artist could get into Nova’s skin in the project being prepared by Marvel Studios, but recently the actor has denied those rumors. But not in vain, because that has made it possible to know which character of the superhero genre he would like to play on the big screen. And the chosen one has been… Ghost Rider!

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said arent true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

The most handsome Ghost Rider of the audiovisual

Josh Horowitz, a journalist specializing in film and television who has gone through media such as MTV News, has confirmed on his personal Twitter that Gosling assured him that he would have no problem bringing this antagonist to life, who to date has not been well received by fans. fans in the audiovisual field. “Ryan and I talked yesterday about the Nova rumors that he said are not true. But this morning, Ryan came up to me to tell me there’s a superhero he wants to play… Ghost Rider.“.

“ Gosling is an actor who is very committed to his characters, as he demonstrated in Drive or Blade Runner 2049.

Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze without much success in two filmsand although we have seen the character in Agents of SHIELD, this being from hell has not been properly introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a movie or a series on Disney +. With Gosling willing to get into character, he now just It remains to be seen what response Marvel Studios will give to that request.. Of course, remember that in 2023 we will see Gosling as Ken in the movie Barbie by Margot Robbie.

