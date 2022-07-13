Ryan Gosling wants to be a Marvel superhero | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

The actor made it very clear what role he would like to play in this universe.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Despite what many thought at the beginning of his career, Ryan Gosling He has shown that he is a very good actor and does not shrink from any role. Given his physical characteristics and his virtues as an actor, it is not uncommon for his fans to acclaim him as a superhero in one of the projects for some time. marvel universe.

The actor is no stranger to the subject, and although for now he is very busy playing his role as Ken with margot robbie What Barbiein the film directed by Greta Gerwig, these days he has had to make a space and leave the pink shirt and skates aside to promote the film ‘The Gray Man’, in which he stars alongside Chris Evans.

Seeing the two blondes together has not let the question go unnoticed of when the public will see Gosling doing a superhero in the same universe as his friend, El Captain America.

And although there have been many rumors before that Gosling has been considered for some roles, and that they were even preparing a film for him only as Not goingnothing was confirmed and soon the hopes of his fans to see him somewhere in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ vanished.

But it seems that although nothing has been said, Ryan does want to be a superhero, and he is very clear about it: he wants to be Ghost Rider, or so he said in a recent interview on MTV. If the wish of the spoiled blonde of women is fulfilled, Ryan would have the path of comparisons completely clear, since very few remember the Ghost Rider of Nicolas Cage that has only managed to become the guilty taste of some Marvel nerds.