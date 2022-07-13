Ryan Gosling signs up to be Ghost Rider… but which one?

Ryan Gosling He had been missing for the last few years. After his leading role in first-man (2018), he decided to save himself to return from this one with many film projects, and some desire to enter the superhero roll.

Currently, Gosling is in the promotion of The Gray Man, his closest film to be released under the direction of the Russo brothers. The film will be released in some theaters and It will arrive in the Netflix catalog on July 22. Here shares cast with Chris Evans and Ana de Armaswith whom he meets after his collaboration in blade runner 2049. HERE is the trailer.

During an interview to discuss The Gray Man, He was asked about the rumors of his participation in the next live action of Not going for the Marvel universe. Ryan Gosling said they weren’t true, dismissing fans’ wishes to see him; yet he said who is the superhero he would like to play: Ghost Rider.

Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man’ / Photo: Netflix

Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider

Josh Horowitz, host of MTV, revealed that during an interview with Ryan Gosling, the actor said that the only superhero he would be interested in playing is Ghost Rider. “Ryan and I talked about the Nova rumors, and he said they weren’t true. BUT this morning he sought me out to tell me that yes there is a superhero who wants to interpret … GHOST RIDER“said the driver.

However. There are several versions of Ghost Rider, and Gosling did not mention a specific one. But if the character were to come to life on the big or small screen, it would probably be with the name of Johnny Blaze, but there is also Danny Ketch as a possibility.

Ryan Gosling at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards/ Photo: Getty

In 2007, Nicolas Cage starred in the adaptation of Ghost Riderand he did it with Eve Mendez, who is current partner of Ryan Gosling. In 2012 she returned to take the character, but in both cases she received very bad reviews, and the character was saved.

This 2022 the name of Ghost Rider has sounded again thanks to the series of Moon Knight from Disney+ (HERE our interview). Oscar Isaac, the protagonist of it, said that he would be interested in doing something with the Midnight Sonsand one of its members is Ghost Rider (in fact, the two versions we mentioned are members of this group).

Cover of ‘Rise of the Midnight Sons; Ghost Rider’ from 1992 / Photo: Amazon

Barbie, Wolfman and Gosling’s Upcoming Movies

As we told you, Ryan Gosling has several projects up his sleeve. This 2022 returns with The Gray ManY for 2023 the premiere of Barbie where he will give life to one of the versions of Ken with Margot Robbie, who of course takes the main character.

Barbie It is directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay by Noah Baumbach. The first images of the film have caused a stir on the internet, especially because Gosling’s characterization (who has a fairly deep tan and platinum blonde). HERE we tell you more.

Ryan Golsing as Ken in ‘Barbie’ / Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

But that is not the only film in which we will see the Canadian actor. Last year it was confirmed that he would star in the remake of wolfman for Universal with Leigh Whannell directing. She will also star in and produce El actorin which he will give life to a subject in his 50s who wakes up without remembering who he is.

This 2022 it was also confirmed that he would join forces with David Leitch to The Fall Guy. Some years ago it was announced that she would star in Project Hail Mary about an astronaut who becomes the sole survivor of a space mission. And he would also be involved in the adaptation of the Underwater Welder.

