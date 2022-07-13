Ryan Gosling debunks rumors that he will be Nova in the MCU, and says he wants to play Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling is enjoying a good 2022. The actor is ready to release The Invisible Agent, the new Netflix movie from the russo brothers that has made him coincide with many Marvel personnel, starting with Chris Evans.

For a long time, Gosling’s name has been sounding like a candidate to play a character who has not yet reared his head at UCM: Richard Riderbetter known as Not going.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

Although we have seen in action the Xandar Nova BodyIt has not been the case of what is probably the character that represents him the most in the face of fans.

However, talking to Josh Horowitz of MTV News For the premiere of The Invisible Agent, Gosling has denied that he will be the one to play Nova.

Instead, the actor has expressed interest in bringing to life Ghost Rideranother character who, for now, has not been seen by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There have been few names that have sounded for the role of Ghost Rider. The most prominent have been Keanu Reeves, Norman Reedus and Charlie Hunnamalthough others like Jensen Ackles They are also in the pools.

For now, Gosling’s interest in interpreting some of the iterations of the lackey of Mephisto in the Marvel comics, although it is possibly not the option that most appeals to many fans.

The Canadian actor is currently quite busy filming Barbie, the movie in which he co-stars with margot robbie in which he gives life to Ken, the inseparable companion of Mattel’s most famous doll.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

Do you see potential in Ryan Gosling to play Ghost Rider? Who do you think he will be the actor chosen to play Nova in the UCM?

Remember that, although it remains unconfirmed, it was said that the co-writer of Moon Knight, Know Pirzadabegan working on an adaptation of Nova in the UCM, although it is not known if it will be a film or a series (if it is confirmed).