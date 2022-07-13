Ronaldo thinks about it and accepts: “The sponsor pays half the salary”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future continues to draw attention to the transfer market. New indiscretion live on the Portuguese

Cristiano Ronaldo he is one of the strongest players in the history of football. And this inevitably leads to continually catalyzing rumors and attention on Portuguese, also because in recent years it has brought many news. And he definitely makes the difference to the sound of goals.

In the last season he scored, and not a little, al Manchester United and after the farewell to Juventus. This summer, however, another transfer could come for the striker and not in a banal team. We talked about the Paris Saint-Germainof a sensational return to real Madrid and even a landing a Rome with his compatriot Mourinho. And the Bayern Monaco, however, which seems to be serious for Ronaldo, also because there is a certain Robert Lewandowski who could soon change the air. And big news are coming in this sense even in the last hours.

Transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich: now the deal can take off

In fact, the journalist and sports commentator Stefano spoke about it live on CMIT TV Benzi: “We have indirect news, it seems to go to Bayern Monaco“, He announces immediately. “It seems that they are rethinking it, also because it seems that the boy has lowered the claims with one German sponsor that he would be ready to undertake 50% of the operation. The arrival of Ronaldo unlocks Lewandowski which in turn would unlock other mechanisms ”. In short, the double operation can now really take off and would represent a real earthquake on the transfer market.