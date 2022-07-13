Roller coaster! To ski! Inside Kim Kardashian’s trip to the American Dream Mall with her daughters North and Chicago

Ads

Let’s go to the mall! Kim Kardashian made the most of her trip with her daughters North, 9 and Chicago, 4 of her, when she brought them to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 41-year-old reality star documented their fun outing on Wednesday, June 13, offering a look at the various activities the entertainment complex had to offer. This included a visit to the Nickelodeon theme park, indoor skiing, and an aquarium.

Kardashian, who also shares children Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West, also shared some new family photos on Wednesday. “LIFE,” the businesswoman captioned a compilation of Instagram shots showing her and her kids on the beach.

The social media upload included photos of the group posing for the camera and some more candid shots. Kardashian and her eldest son shared a laugh in a photo of her as she tried to jump on her daughter’s back. The Skims founder also captured a sweet moment when Chicago kissed her cheek.

Earlier this year, Kardashian reflected on the challenges that come with trying to get a quality family photo as a mom.

“Christmas is our family’s biggest business. And we try to make a Christmas card every year. My mom has been with us all her life and taking a family photo is the most stressful time of my life, anyway, ”the California native explained in an episode of The Kardashians in June. “I am trying to bring happy and joyful moments to all of us. I feel like, ‘Let’s just try to have happy memories’ ”.

Viewers saw Kardashian’s attempts to care for all of his children simultaneously while on set. “They always cry. Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out his middle finger, ”she told the cameras. “It’s days like these where I really need to lock myself in the room alone for only a good 30 minutes. Yes, it’s a lot. It’s just a lot to be a mom.

In the same month, Kardashian publicly disciplined her children when they joined her on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance, host Jimmy Fallon interrupted the founder of KKW Beauty when he heard background noises.

“I’m hearing about children,” said Fallon, 47, who prompted Kardashian to turn to his children: “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time working with me. Could you please? “

According to the TV personality, offering her children toys has recently been her method of parenting. “What I struggle with are bribes – I really like them,” she told Vogue in June. “My bribes with my son are Pokémon cards.”

Scroll down to check out Kardashian’s day with his daughters:

