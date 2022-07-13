Rob Schneider takes out the claw for Los Tigres de Monterrey

A soccer fan is capable of anything to see his team win, but it is surprising when a foreigner is a fan of Mexican soccer.

That is the case of the American actor Rob Schneider, who for more than seven years has shown himself to be a great admirer of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

This love he feels for the Mexican team, says Schneider, was passed on to him by his wife Patricia, who is Mexican and has taught him a lot about the culture of this country. Rob has even shared his passion for the sport and his favorite team with his teammate and friend Adam Sandler.

“My wife Patricia is a fan of Tigres and my father-in-law too; then I went to a game at the Volcano and it was tremendous to see the fans. That changed me, I became his follower”.



Photo: Twitter

For Schneider his fanaticism for Los Rayados has no limits and here are some samples that confirm that he is a true fan:

It was in 2017 when it became known about the American comedian’s fondness for the soccer team, since those attending Los Tigres matches were surprised to see him in the stands of each of the matches they played in that tournament in each of the games that the royal team played in Nuevo León.

Every time he has the opportunity, he visits Mexico to witness the most important games of the squad, in addition to his Twitter account, he is seen watching the pace of the team.

Schneider has declared that he is happy for the first royal final that he experienced five years ago and wants to see his team lift the championship cup.



Photo: Twitter

In 2021, the driver, Eduardo Videgaray, published a photo of the Tigres jersey, which was signed by the royal players and detailed that the garment would be auctioned to raise funds for the treatment of children with cancer at the Casa de la Amistad. After this announcement, Schneider began the bid by offering a thousand dollars, however, this figure did not take long to increase and he said that he would give two thousand dollars, around 42 thousand Mexican pesos, a post that went viral among his fans.

In February of last year, his Tigres lost a game against Bayern Munich (1-0), in the Club World Cup final, and despite the unfavorable scenario for his team, the comedian did not hesitate to send them an encouraging message: “This it’s just the first game of a great new rivalry. A very even match. Congratulations Bayern. This tournament is one more proof that Tigres is a world-class soccer team!” said the “The animal” actor.

Schneider has taken his fanaticism to Hollywood and proof of this is that he has made some of his friends and colleagues become fans of the royals and even wear the shirt with pride. This has happened with his friend Adam Sandler, with whom He has appeared in public and on social networks wearing the skin of the Mexican team.



Photo: Twitter

Something similar happened with Taylor Lutner, with whom Rob shared the screen in the movie “They are like children” and where he showed his passion for Los Tigres, convincing him to become a fan of the team and, as with Sandler, Lutner did not hesitate. to wear the shirt of the Monterrey team.

