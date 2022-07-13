revealed the secret of their perfect shape

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not aliens, their physique and the results it produces are the result of hard work, but there is not only that.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and also Karim Benzema they have something in common. No, it is not the victory of a monstrous number of Champions League, or rather, not only that. They are among the active players to have well over 30 years, with the better performance absolutely. Both in terms of construction and physical strength. The secret however, it does not lie only in the work culture and motivations.

The trio of footballers almost 40 years old strongest in the world has a secret in common. Self Cristiano Ronaldo And Leo Messi they are amazed by the way in which they manage to remain at the highest levels despite being 37 and 35 years old, the case of Karim Benzema is not far behind. The French center forwardwhich this year has dragged the real Madrid to the victory of Champions Leaguehe is probably in better condition than he was when he was 20.

There discovery recently revealed concerns a “trick” concerning the food sphere. In fact, according to reports from Spanish newspapers Brand And Mundo Deportivotheir success on and off the pitch lies in a food that has become the staple of theirs “super strict” diets and highly nutritious.

The secret of Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema revealed

There recipe secret of success for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi And Karim Benzema? Eat regularly algae! It sounds strange but it’s all true. Despite being over 30, these football superstar they are still thriving at the highest levels thanks to one marine plant in particular. The seaweed is rich in Spirulinawhich contains 70% of proteins And is rich in vitamins (A, B1, B2, C, D, E and K).

It also contains chlorellawhich has a 60% protein, so it helps slow down aging, but also speed up metabolism and eliminate toxins from the body more quickly. It also confirms this Alberto Mastromatteoprivate chef of the stars in Spain, as well as a great supporter of consumption of algae.