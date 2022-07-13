Ravezzani: “Agnelli was dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo. Do you know what he was doing in a restaurant?”

Giuseppe Biscotti13 JUL 2022 11:09

After the last two disappointing years, Andrea Agnelli has ended up at the center of criticism for some corporate choices that have weakened the field Juventus. In a Twitch stream on the QSVS channel, Fabio Ravezzani returned to the experience of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, releasing some declarations reported in full by the site ilpallonegonparmi.it: “His stay at Juve was sealed in his Turin villa, he would come and train, if he didn’t want to train he would say ‘no, I’m going to the gym’. Everyone’s ‘okay, do whatever you want’. One person whose identity I do not reveal, he told me a background “.









The director of Telelombardia continued in the story: “He told me that every Thursday Ronaldo and Andrea Agnelli ate together in a restaurant and Andrea Agnelli, who had access to the kitchen, occasionally went to get a plate and brought a plate to Cristiano Ronaldo too”.

“Not that he was a waiter, mind you. There was a certain degree of friendship. This is not good, because if you almost feel like the president of the company and you know that the president is so dominated by you …” concluded Ravezzani.