Quentin Tarantino’s Favorite Actor Is Someone You’d Never Imagine

Quentin Tarantino is an American film director, producer, screenwriter, editor, and actor. His career began in the late 1980s. In 1992 he began his career as an independent filmmaker with the premiere of “Perros de la calle”, considered the best independent film of all time. The movie was originally going to be shot on an even smaller budget than it ultimately was, and Tarantino he had thought of some of his friends to star in it; However, a fundamental actor appeared after falling in love with the script, Harvey Keitel. Having worked on numerous films with Martin Scorsese, the most remembered being “Taxi Driver”, Harvey Keitel He had the necessary popularity for more actors to join the game, in addition to becoming an executive producer of the project, helping to finance it.

in 2019 Quentin Tarantino directed a dramatic film called “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and other actors who played great artists from the golden age of Hollywood. The story centers on the life of down-and-out Hollywood actor Rick Dalton, DiCaprio, and that of his friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth, Brad Pitt. Parallel to the main plot, fragments of the lives of actress Sharon Tate, Robbie and the members of the Manson Family sect, led by Charles Manson, are narrated. Throughout his filmography Tarantino his fetish actor has been changing over time; what could be today Leonardo Dicaprio for Quentinat some point it was Harvey Keitel.

Street Dogs was intended to be an extremely cheap movie with Quentin Tarantino and his friends playing all the roles. Fortunately, ambitious producer Lawrence Bender read the script for Perros de la Calle, was fascinated by it, and asked Tarantino to give him a month to try to make it into that “real movie”. It was Bender who sent the script to the actor harvey Keitel and it was his enthusiasm that convinced him to become a producer on the film and finally get a decent budget for the production.

It is because of that Quentin Tarantino said: “We never dreamed that we could get Harvey Keitel. You have to understand: he is my favorite actor in the world. And I’m not saying that because I worked with him and he’s a good guy, and I’ve seen what he’s capable of.”

Source: Instagram Tarantino XX

He then went on to say: “I was fifteen years old and I saw him in Taxi Driver and in The Duelists, he adds Quentin Tarantino while praising Harvey Keitel. “I have seen the interpretation of harvey as a terrorist in the movie Exposed. He was fantastic there. He gives such a wonderful speech on terrorism that it completely wins you over.” Fans hope that among his favorites is also Leonardo Dicaprioan actor who also gave him great satisfaction as a director.