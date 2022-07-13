PUBG Mobile prepares to host its first K-Pop concert: tickets coming soon

It has already done so Fortnite on a couple of occasions (do you remember Ariana Grande’s Fortnite concerts and Travis Scott?), and now another popular battle royale is preparing to host a spectacular digital concert: it is PUBG Mobile.

Within the title produced by Tencentin fact, the K-Pop group Blackpink will perform during the month of July 2022 on several occasions: between 22 and 23 July, and between 29 and 30 of the same month, the band will hold concerts for the North and South Americawhile on 23-24 and 30-31 the same event will be available in rest of the world. For the occasion, among other things, the group will sing a unreleased trackin particular “a special song complete with a new music video, designed and created especially for this occasion“says Tencent

It is not clear at the moment how the Blackpink concert will take place, which will mark their return to the scene after the last album of 2020, but it is very likely that digital avatars depicting the members of the band will be made for the occasion, most likely with special clothes and spectacular choreography. PUBG Mobile players will be able to get free tickets for concerts starting July 15, just by playing battle royale.

Even Tencent, therefore, grasps the great potential of this type of virtual organizations, capable of obtaining enormous success and attracting the attention of hundreds of thousands of users, just as happened in the case of Fortnite concerts. After all, the Chinese giant was clear: PUBG Mobile is a ever-expanding worldready to reach new frontiers of digital entertainment.