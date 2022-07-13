Prime Video: Sylvester Stallone prepares the premiere of the thriller “Nemesis”

Sylvester Stallone is ready to return to the screen and it will be with the platform Prime Video that the legendary action star -protagonist of classics such as the “Rocky” saga- venture into a new plot baited with adrenaline with the production of “Nemesis”.

Prime Video indicated that this action thriller “Nemesis”, led by Stallone, will be released in more than 240 countries and territories on August 26, 2022.

“I love action movies that also have heart. I wanted to get involved with Nemesis because there are so many layers to this story that I think people can relate to,” Sylvester Stallone shared with the official announcement released by Prime Video.

“It’s kind of a cautionary tale that’s also very exciting to watch. We are very excited for this to be seen globally on Prime Video, where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world, “he added about this story that will also star Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias, in co-production with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Balboa, directed by Julius Avery and screenplay by Bragi F. Schut.

What will “Nemesis” be about?

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight.

Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was pronounced dead after a vicious warehouse battle with his rival, “Nemesis.” Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam’s mission is to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

FM

