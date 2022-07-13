Price of the dollar today July 12, peso back 10 cents

Today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.8619 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 10.17 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.8321 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

In a negative day for emerging currencies in the foreign exchange markets like yesterday, while investors attentively await the publication of the inflation data in the US this Wednesday, which could indicate the clues of the following steps of the Federal Reserve of that country in terms of monetary policy decisions.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, today the parity between the euro, the single currency within the European Union, and the US dollar, which occurs for the first time in 20 years, finally transcended.

The ratio of 1 euro = 1 dollar had not been reached even with the crisis of high fiscal deficits and could continue to depreciate, making products and services expressed in euros cheaper, which could encourage tourism with the collateral consequence that this leads to more inflationary pressures.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8321- Sell: $20.8321

: Buy $20.8321- Sell: $20.8321 HSBC : Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.84 Banamex : Buy: $20.20 – Sell: $21.34

: Buy: $20.20 – Sell: $21.34 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.05

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.43 – Sell: $21.24

Buy: $20.43 – Sell: $21.24 IXE: Purchase: $19.65- Sale: $21.07

Purchase: $19.65- Sale: $21.07 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.32

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.32 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.10

Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $20.3450 – Sale: $21.3555

Purchase: $20.3450 – Sale: $21.3555 Banregio: Purchase: $19.68 – Sale: $21.49

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,510.6 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens day with a downward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.92 pesos, for $24.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.