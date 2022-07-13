Porto Rubino, the festival of the seas arrives in Monopoli

Porto Rubino’s journey has officially begun. After the first date in Tricase, with guests Samuele Bersani, Vasco Brondi, Filippo Graziani, Jolly Mare and surprise Brunori Sas, and yesterday’s surprise date, Tuesday 12 July, in Polignano a Mare, with guests Giuliano Sangiorgi, Noemi, Tosca and James Maddock & Brian Mitchell, tonight the festival of the seas will arrive at the Porto Vecchio in Monopoli. The date, sold out, will see as guests: Daniele Silvestri, Malika Ayane, Joan Thiele, Maurizio Carucci (Ex-Otago) and Napoleone.





Porto Rubino, the final evening in Campomarino di Maruggio with Benjamin Clementine and Diodato

Porto Rubino will then conclude the next one July 17 to Campomarino di Maruggio, in the province of Taranto. On stage, for the last destination of the festival organized by Renzo Rubito, we will see: Benjamin Clementine, Diodato, Drusilla Foer, Lazzaretto, Lorenzo Krugher, Emma Nolde and the journalist Gino Castaldo.

In 2021, among the guests of Porto Rubino there were: Vinicio Caposella and Micah P. Hinson, Edoardo Bennato, Francesca Michielin and Fulminacci. And again: Michele Bravi, Roy Paci and the grand finale in Maruggio – Campomarino with Mahmood, Francesco Bianconi, Giovanni Truppi, Margherita Vicario, Motta and Gino Castaldo. Here you can read our story of the final evening of the 2021 festival of the seas.



