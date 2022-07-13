Pippo Inzaghi and Angela Robusti baptize their son in Formentera with Messi and Suarez

Edoardo, the eldest son of Pippo and Angela was born in October 2021 and is the joy of mom and dad. For his baptism, they organized a special day in the Balearics, together with all the loved ones. There was also the uncle of the birthday boy, Simone Inzaghi, together with his wife Gaia Lucariello and their children Lorenzo and Andrea and Tommaso Inzaghi, the boy born 21 years ago from the relationship with Alessia Marcuzzi. All dressed in white, elegant but informal, they had lunch by the sea and posed for a souvenir photo with Messi and Suarez who joined the gang.

For Inzaghi and Robusti, Formentera is home. The island is their favorite holiday destination and again this year they have chosen it as a destination for a few days of relaxation between sun and sea. After a life as an inveterate bachelor, the former footballer has found stability next to his partner, and with little Edo they form an unbeatable team.