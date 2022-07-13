“PIG” Premieres, Co-Written and Directed by Michael Sarnoski, in His Feature Film Debut

Rob is a lonely man who lives in a dilapidated cabin in the woods of Oregon. His only company and livelihood is his truffle-hunting pig. When the animal is kidnapped, Rob dives into the weird criminal underworld of Portland restaurants to get it back.

The movie

PIGthe new film starring Nicolas Cage by American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski (series “Olympia”), who writes and directs this film, was in charge of closing the BCN Film Fest.

Director Michael Sarnoski has become one of the revelation filmmakers of the season thanks to PIG, and has been chosen to make the third part of “A peaceful place”directed in its two previous successful installments by John Krasinski.

PIG has been one of the surprises of the season: chosen in the top 10 of the best independent films of the year and winner of the Best New Director in the National Board of Review (NBR), winner of the Best New Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards and nominated for Best Actor (Nicolas Cage) at the Critics Choice Awards and at the San Francisco Critics Circle, among others.

In addition to Nicolas Cage, the film also features performances by Alex Wolff (“hereditary”), Adam Arkin (“Hitch (Pickup Specialist)”, “Masters of Sex”) and Nina Belforte (“Wuthering Heights”).

Data sheet

Original title: Pig

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Screenplay: Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Music: Alexis Grapsas, Philip Klein

Photography: Patrick Scola

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland, David Knell, Sean G. Tarjyoto, Tom Walton, Davis King, Kevin Michael Moore, Beth Harper, Dana Millican, October Moore

Producers: Vanessa Block; Nicolas Cage; Steve Tisch; David Carrico; Thomas Bensky; Ben Giladi

Genre: Drama

Year: 2021

Duration: 92 min.

Country: United States

Distributor: A Contracorriente Films

Release date in Spain: July 14, 2022