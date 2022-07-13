Pig: Nicolas Cage’s Pig Taboo

The anthropologist Marvin Harris was the most astute when it came to explaining and, therefore, breaking the taboo on precisely the taboo of eating pork. To say, for example, that Muslims and Jews do not eat pigs because Allah or Yahweh forbids them, is to say everything and say nothing at the same time. Why precisely him? Why choose for his damnation the only animal capable of transforming a modest acorn into pure gold? Health reasons were originally alleged. The pig, indeed, is very pig. But there are worse creatures (or simply not better) and they never received such a sentence. The reason would be, according to Harris, that the veto of turning the pig into food was at the time the most economical and effective solution to preserve everyone’s resources given the avidity of the creature, given the threat it posed to the fragile natural ecosystems of the Middle East. And, curiously, centuries go by and we see ourselves in the same situation. But that is another matter.

Pig, by newcomer Michael Sarnoski, talks about something similar to what Harris raised. And he does it from the title itself, which, due to its forcefulness and brevity, becomes an evident declaration of principles.. Pig It is the story of a condemned man, confined and, to bring him closer to us and our time, confined. In his guilty solitude in the middle of the forest he dedicates himself to looking for truffles in the company of his truffle pig (or truffler or truffler). And so on until one fine day some heartless (and very swine) kidnap the animal with the shape, appearance and soul of a taboo.

With these elementary elements (the script would fit, as Anglo-Saxon critics like to say, on a napkin), the director manages to concoct a delicate fable about issues such as mourning, loss, pain, friendship and, hurrying, perhaps the nonsense of a life that has lost, precisely, the grace of meaning. It sounds tremendous, but, of course, in the case of Nicolas Cage, the most tremendous of living actors, it could not be otherwise. Yes, like the Rocky Roberts song, Nicolas is tremendous.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Nicolas Cage himself is, strictly figuratively speaking, a pig. And we are not talking about his hygienic habits, which we do not know, but about the place that his figure occupies in the always fragile contemporary cinematographic ecosystem. The king of the latest and most bland B-series produced by the cannibalistic avidity of video platforms. streaming he is also absolutely responsible for masterpieces such as Mandy (Panos Cosmatos, 2018) or Color Out of Space (Richard Stanley, 2019) that rest the burden of proof on an actor turned into a genre unto himself, voracious to the simplest and bloodiest autophagy (since only he eats himself). The most celebrated of memes thanks to the GIF You Don’t Say?directly extracted from vampire kisses (Robert Bierman, 1989) or the surreal excess of Not the Bees in line with his bizarre version of Wicker Man (Neil LaBute, 2006) also it is the last emblem of a cinema that is falling apart.

Nicolas CageIn short, it is taboo in the cinephile religion. And it is, and here Marvin Harris would enter, not so much because the divinity of the most lazy critic wants it that way, but also because their mere presence destabilizes and endangers the increasingly scarce resources of a form of expression that resists and refuses to disappear.

Let’s say the merit of Pig is double for ease and clarity to parallel a double reflection on the most elemental of life (the protagonist opts for a voluntary retreat before the insipidity of the world) and on the cinema itself through the very flesh of Cage, who has become both saint and taboo, redeemer and devil. It is true that, at times and because of a script that is not able to shake off a good part of the common places it criticizes, it gives the impression that a good part of the film’s findings are more found than really sought after, more chance than fair and accurate reflection.

That which, Nicolas Cage remains as celebration, joy and, once again, taboo. Harris, say something.

+The disassembly of the Nicolas Cage figure is experienced as a party, immutable and quiet, but a party after all. – Pity that the film only remains on the surface of a fable that perhaps demanded more: more pulse, more blood, more Cage.