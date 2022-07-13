Pete Davidson has a new tattoo dedicated to his first kiss with Kim Kardashian

Now that Kanye West has finally accepted the end of his marriage, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson they can live their once hidden love in the open, now shown (but never ostentatious) even on social media.

Kim and Pete they make a beautiful couple and together they seem to be really happy. If in the past the Skims entrepreneur had never appeared particularly cheerful and smiling, here is what the newspapers and posts show us today. Instagram and the episodes of The Kardashians it’s a Kim completely different, much more radiant and carefree than in the past.

The one between Pete Davidson (ex boyfriend of Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton) And Kim Kardashian it’s a love that both celebs intend to carry on for a long time and that many say could even culminate in a flash wedding over the next few months. That after the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian can Kim return to the altar for the fourth time? What is certain is that the former comedian of the SNL is crazy about her, as he demonstrated in the last post published by Kim Kardashian on Instagramwhere Pete Davidson has a new tattoo (the fourth to be precise) dedicated to his current partner.

In fact, in the shot on the collarbone of the 28-year-old you can clearly read the words “Jasmine and Aladdin”, with the “e” which has been replaced by the symbol of infinity.

A reference to the two protagonists of the Disney cartoon that refers to the now famous first kiss that Pete and Kim they exchanged during a sketch of the Saturday night live where he played Aladdin, while she played Jasmine.

