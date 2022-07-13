Perfection intoxicated my mind

Matilda De Angelis on the occasion of Acne Awareness Month spoke on Instagram about a problem that has plagued her for years: anxiety. He initially believed that acne was the cause of his discomfort, only to realize over time that it was only a symptom.

We are used to seeing the actress both perfect, on the red carpet in Venice or on the Ariston stage alongside Amadeus, as well as a simple 26-year-old girl who shows herself in all her naturalness on social media. This time though Matilda has chosen to open up even more by addressing a personal issue that afflicts so many peopleboth common and belonging to the entertainment world.

Matilda De Angelis is not the only one to “come out” in this sense. There are many stars who have publicly admitted that they suffer from anxiety. From Bella Hadid, Emma Stone, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Adele, just to name a few. If before they wanted to show themselves perfect at all costs, now instead they opt to get closer to the public by creating empathy for situations that they themselves experience.

Matilda De Angelis: anxiety due to the need to be perfect

The Bolognese actress revealed what are the emotions and sensations she felt in the most difficult momentsin which anxiety afflicted him most:

I started suffering from anxiety almost three years ago now. The feeling of lightheadedness it causes is difficult to explain. For days and weeks I felt a boulder on my chest that prevented me from breathing. The feeling that everything around me was losing its meaning, a fierce emotional emptying that spared no feelingsgood or bad it was, the fear of leaving the house or going back, because every little change, even daily, could mean for me the breaking of a ‘balance’ to which I clung to convince myself that everything was fine.

Matilda De Angelis also understood how important it is to accept frailties for one’s mental well-being, and that one cannot always control everything:

I am learning that I cannot control everything in vita and that constantly setting a standard of perfection unattainable in every sphere (work, sentimental, etc.) intoxicated my mind. Understanding who we are, what we want, what we need, which people, things, situations are good for us and which are not is necessary to grow and heal. Learning to be vulnerable, to seek help, to open up to one’s frailties, to respect the times and spaces that are appropriate for us. We must learn not to be enemies of ourselves, to respect ourselves in our areas of light as in those of shadow.

Read also: Who is Matilda De Angelis, from the American set to star of Ariston alongside Amadeus