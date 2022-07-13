Only Murders in the Building: Co-Creator Comments Selena Gomez Failed 2022 Emmy Nomination | TV

Yesterday the nominations for the upcoming Emmys were announced (here the complete list), of which 17 have been assigned to the comedy Only Murders in the Building. Among these, two went to Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage) and Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), while the third co-star, Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), was left dry. In fact, the actress has not found space in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy, where Rachel Brosnahan (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The flight attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks). However, as Gomez is executive producing alongside Martin and Short’s Only Murders in the Building, shares the nomination obtained by this in the Best Comedy category. In an interview with Deadlineco-creator of the series, John Hoffman commented on the non-nomination:

Our trio is the heart of it all and the reason for this show’s success. The three of them did all of this together, with Selena being an essential part of it. I know everyone feels guilty, but all of our nominations are her too. Nominations are complicated and you never know who will be included. It may seem unfair at times, like on a day like this when we’re all so celebrated, but I’m so proud of her.

Hoffman then added:

For a series in its first season, receiving a similar reception from the Academy and the public only pushes us in our minds to do better and better. In the second season, you will see the extraordinary actress that is Selena and our trio shine even more than before. I am really excited about our team, many of which have been nominated today.

The show’s second season is currently airing on Disney +; Hoffman teases what to expect from the new episodes, arriving every Wednesday:

I promise you twists and turns and I promise you progress like the show loves to make. We will try to be as unexpected as possible with these jumps. What I can say is to hold on, there’s a big one in front of us.

