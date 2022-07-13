Not only Totti & Ilary: the couples who said goodbye in the last year

After 17 years of marriage, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi said goodbye. “After twenty years together and three wonderful children, my marriage with Francesco is over”, the presenter said with a press release, which apparently had to be joint but then the cover of Chi got in the way. with photos of Totti who spends the evening at the home of Noemi Bocchi, his new partner, to exacerbate the spirits. Already in February, the well-informed said they were divided, but they had convincedly denied and asked for respect for their children.

Even if the end of the marriage of Totti and Ilary is a new September 11 of love, as Leonardo Pieraccioni had defined the end of the story between Al Bano and Romina, there are many other couples who have said goodbye in the last year, to begin with Belén Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese.

The crisis between the two, parents of little Luna Marì, were already in the air at the end of 2021, but with the beginning of the new year they confirmed themselves. Now she has found her smile again, alongside her ex-husband Stefano De Martino.





Gerard Piqué and Shakira

The most recent of the breakups before Totti and Ilary was the sensational one between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, in early June, preceded by gossip about an alleged betrayal of him. The couple had been together for 12 years.





Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi

Also Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi they made it known in 2022 of the decision to break up. “Let’s change our life plan,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We are committed to continuing the growth path of our wonderful girls with love and friendship”.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Also in January, the farewell of another historic and much loved couple: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. The two, with a joint statement on Instagram, communicated the end of their marriage: “We have all felt the compression and changes of these times of transformation.”

Julia Fox and Kanye West

Short, turbulent and very fashionable, the relationship between the actress and model ended after the Super Bowl Julia Fox and rapper Kanye West.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa

Further back, at the end of 2021, the end of the relationship between the pop star is to be placed Dua Lipa and the model Anwar Hadidtogether since 2019. Also Anwar’s sister, Gigi Hadidended her six-year relationship with Zayn Malik, lead singer of One Direction. The relationship, which also gave birth to a daughter, Khai, would have come to an end after the latter was the protagonist of a heavy argument with the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda.





Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid