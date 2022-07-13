Nine paid Android applications that are free on Google Play | applications | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Take advantage of this promotion so that your smartphone Android have quality services. The community can install several apps and games at no cost for a limited time only from Google Play, the virtual store of the Google operating system. We share the complete catalog and a brief review of what you can have right now on your mobile for free.

If you find something interesting in the following list but you know you won’t be using the app right now, install the app anyway, then delete it from your device Android. This way, the app will become part of the app library and you can reinstall it for free whenever you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-term promotion.

ANDROID | free apps

( ): We have already reported about this app in detail: you can set exactly for which app your phone locks the screen rotation. 80s MusicRadio Pro ( $0.99 ): Is 80s music your thing? Then install a music radio with this app that only plays music from your favorite genre.

ANDROID | Free games

The Lost Lands Dinosaur Hunter ( $0.99 ): ever wanted to hunt dinosaurs? Here’s a first person shooter game that lets you do just that!

