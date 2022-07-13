night route of the Memo…

Trebujena celebrates, from June 23 to August 15, its Summer Days. Organized by the Town Hall of the town, although with the collaboration of various entities and associations from Trebujen, the Conference is offering an extensive program of recreational, cultural and sports activities, with more than 20 proposals since they began at the end of last June. .

“After almost two blank years, since last summer the program could not be developed to its maximum extent due to the prevailing restrictions due to the covid pandemic, this summer the Conference has returned with renewed energy and strength”, has affirmed Maite Caro, municipal delegate for Sports and Youth, who has designed the poster together with the deputy mayors María Hedrera (Equality) and Ana Luisa Robredo (responsible for Culture).

“All the delegations work transversally and hand in hand to carry out these Conferences, which seek the involvement and participation of the trebujeneros and also attract visitors to the town,” Caro stressed. Until mid-August, there will be all kinds of activities ranging from the celebration of the fair and patron saint festivities of Trebujena to urban camps, night tours of Historical Memory, open-air film screenings and a star workshop.

The program until August 15 includes the first color race (July 14, 8:00 p.m., Fairgrounds); or the day of the bicycle (July 20, leaving at 8:00 p.m. from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. This July 14 there will be a show of ‘Cinetones’, projecting at 9:00 p.m., in the Plaza Carlos Cano, a movie silent with live music On July 15, at 9:00 p.m., organized by the Juan Galán el Zarandaó Cultural Athenaeum, there will be a star workshop (departure from Plaza del Ayuntamiento).

On the night of July 17, at 9:00 p.m. and departing from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, a Night Route of Historical Memory is planned, while on July 21, at 8:30 p.m., there is a program in the Parque de la Ona the activity ‘Triculture. Virtual reality’.

On July 22, the 1st Zarandajazz Jazz Festival, organized by the Juan Galán el Zarandaó Cultural Athenaeum, will be held in the surroundings of the Manegodor Tavern, starting at 10:00 p.m., while on the same day the Antonio Temblador Barrios Football Stadium will host the closing of the Football 7 championship.

Continuing with the sports activities, on July 26 there will be a duathlon in pairs (7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds). A day later, the Donantes de Sangre square will host the screening of ‘Sing 2’, a children’s film that can be seen from 10:00 p.m.

On July 28 there will be a children’s theater at 7:30 p.m. in Plaza Joselillo el Vázquez, while Juvelandia will open at 8:30 p.m. in Plaza del Ayuntamiento. On July 29 there will be a summer concert by the Nuestra Señora de Palomares Music Band Philharmonic Association (9:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Palomares), which of course will feature an emotional memory-tribute after the recent and premature loss of the director of the band, Jose Manuel Valderas.

Already in August, the Summer Days will continue on the 3rd with the road show ‘We are all Cádiz’ (7:30 pm in Parque de la Oña), while on the 5th there will be 3×3 basketball in the municipal stand. That same day, at 10 pm, in the day center, you can see an exhibition and the projection of ‘The empire of the sun’, by Steven Spielberg and part of whose locations were located in Trebujena. From the 5th to the 18th of August, the VII Juan Mellao Memorial of Billiards 3 Bands will be held, while from the 11th to the 15th of August, the Trebujena Fair and Patron Saint Festivities will take place three years later, which are held each year in honor of the patron saint of the town, Our Lady of Palomares, and that in this edition they will have a recital by David Palomar on August 14, among other novelties that will be announced soon.