Nicolas Cage is unleashed to the nth degree in this delusional horror comedy on Prime Video

Nicolas Cage’s filmography has been absolutely out of control for some time now. Each new announcement of a movie (and there are several a year) seems to want to compete with the previous one in levels of delirium and chaos. The curious thing is that for a few years, and thanks to the last resurrection of his career from that bombshell that was ‘Mandy’, notable, juicy or, at least, very funny movies abound, since ‘Color Out of Space’ to ‘Pig’ going through the recent ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’.

To this last category belongs the very recent ‘Willy’s Wonderland‘ that although it was released last year is already available on Prime Video. An authentic verbena of bloody excesses, nonsense plots and a Nicolas Cage completely in the sauce of him, with a role without dialogue but with a lot of action and with several surprises for his devotees, such as a completely improvised dance sequence.

Here, Cage brings to life a circumspect janitor who takes a night job cleaning up an old amusement park. Soon he will have to fight for his survival, because the animatronic dolls that decorate the place come to life and are thirsty for blood. Soon the victims pile up and the terrifying dolls gain power. Luckily the new janitor is there to fix the ballot.

Indeed, if you have played ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ you will have noticed the similarities: the plots are practically identical. However, this film by Kevin Lewis ends up developing its own personality thanks to the presence of Cage, and although it often seems that it is built solely as a source of gifs and memes, it is a great and hilarious bloody adventure, perfect for movie sessions where just want to disconnect.