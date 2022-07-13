News | Thor: love and thunder

★★★★ What’s new? Few in the aesthetic sense of the term: this fourth film of the Nordic god superhero follows the path of fast-paced sitcom Thor: Ragnarok, the previous intervention of the comedian Taika Waititi in the field of superheroes. Therefore, they will have a lot of fun and laugh a lot, and they will notice that the gigantic display of special effects tends more to the absurd and to play with the heroic pose of the comics than to amaze us (although it also amazes us). Because ultimately the movie is (like Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) about loss. In this case, Thor, played with great humor by Chris Hemsworth, from the loss of meaning: what makes Thor Thor? What makes a superhero a superhero? And for the villain – a great Christian Bale having fun – with tragic breath, it’s similar: what’s the point of having super guys if bad things are going to happen anyway, if even super guys can be “bad”? In fact, the humor of the film is a vehicle to ask why we are so captivated by these tales full of sound and fury, or love and thunder. There’s love too, and the relationship between Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson does more for feminism and gender equality than a lot of regulation declamation. In the midst of the chaos, a movie to enjoy as a boy, and the lack that he does.

