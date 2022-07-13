new Arena Mode for a limited time

Since its release with the start of Chapter 3 Season 2 of FortniteThe mode Zero Construction It has become a player favourite, and several months later it still has a huge player base. It is because of that Epic Games was encouraged to launch its competitive.

Arena Mode comes to Zero Build for trios and will be available in-game for a limited time, from July 12 to August 30. Players will be able to play it and climb rankings to get the different rewards.

The rewards available will be the following:

• 400 Rush >>> Evil ice cream graffiti

• League of Contenders > ggg emoticon

• Champions League > Emoticon Icon of the Best

The Zero Build Arena rush will work the same as the traditional arena, but will be displayed on a different marker so players can start fresh.

To play it, you only have to select it from the mode selection menu and it will appear as Zero Construction Trios Arena.