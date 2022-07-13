new Arena Mode for a limited time

Fortnite

Epic Games today introduced Arena Mode for Zero Build in Trios.

German Celsan

By German Celsan

Fortnite launches the competitive for Zero Construction: new Arena Mode for a limited time
Fortnite launches the competitive for Zero Construction: new Arena Mode for a limited time
German Celsan

Since its release with the start of Chapter 3 Season 2 of FortniteThe mode Zero Construction It has become a player favourite, and several months later it still has a huge player base. It is because of that Epic Games was encouraged to launch its competitive.

Arena Mode comes to Zero Build for trios and will be available in-game for a limited time, from July 12 to August 30. Players will be able to play it and climb rankings to get the different rewards.

The rewards available will be the following:

• 400 Rush >>> Evil ice cream graffiti
• League of Contenders > ggg emoticon
• Champions League > Emoticon Icon of the Best

The Zero Build Arena rush will work the same as the traditional arena, but will be displayed on a different marker so players can start fresh.

To play it, you only have to select it from the mode selection menu and it will appear as Zero Construction Trios Arena.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker