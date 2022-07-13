[Netflix] “Claw” (Hustle, 2022), with Adam Sandler – Reviews

what can we say about Adam Sandler What hasn’t been said before? Surely repudiated by the most purists of the film industry, the New York actor has made a name for himself in Hollywood for starring in comedies generally panned by critics that, after all, fulfilled the objective of entertaining. I do not intend to rehearse a defense of the work of the also protagonist of Low blow (Peter Segal, 2005) well, honestly, some titles he has worked on could be close to being considered war crimes –They are like children 2 (2013), Shoemaker to your shoes (2014) and some other of his films are surely in my ranking of the worst in the history of cinema- but we must be aware of the commercial arrival that Sandler had with this type of film and that this in no way undermines the interpretive capacity that has shown on more than one occasion, because it causes me some surprise when I hear a large part of the public mention that Rough diamonds (The Safdie Brothers, 2019) is the only feature film in which he surprises with a different role, when before we have already seen him in roles that allowed him to show a different record as in intoxicated with love (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2002), The Meyerowitz: the family is not chosen (Noah Baumbach, 2017) or even in Click: Losing control (Frank Corací, 2006).

But, in any case, and just in case the viewer has forgotten, Adam Sandler has returned as the protagonist of Claw (hustlein its original language), production that is part of the exclusive commercial agreement between the actor and Netflix, directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We The Animals). The film is a sports comedy-drama that tells the story of a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA team from Rocky Balboa’s hometown, so the sports environment is taken for granted for various reasons. In fact, one of these is that there is a clear reference to the saga of Sylvester Stallone’s character in a certain sequence. But, in addition to that, the tape is a gift for basketball fans as we enjoy a wave of cameos from professional players and legends of the sport of the basket. In fact, it is Juancho HernangomezUtah Jazz player and world champion with the Spanish national team, who plays the role of Bo Cruz, a Majorcan construction worker who is discovered by Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) when he needs to find the next great player on the squad to to be able to rise to the position of technical assistant and leave the constant trips that keep him away from home, as promised by Vince Merrick (Ben Foster), the cocky owner of the sports franchise.

The script, written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, explores many commonplaces that we know from any feature film that chronicles a sporting feat presented as an inspiration story. However, in Claw the same thing happens that we had with the remembered one A possible dream (John Lee Hancock, 2009), because the most important thing is the journey and overcoming the difficulties that the protagonists face, as well as the fact of overcoming their complicated origin that makes the potential superstar someone more vulnerable than necessary to succeed in the big leagues. In this way, although we are not going to find in the script a component that modifies the predictability that we assume, it is easy to get carried away by the emotion of the story, in which there are no lack of walls that seem insurmountable to achieve success, but that they are well resolved both in the story itself and in the staging, except for the occasional excess with these typical montages in which we see the athlete training.

Beyond that, most of the time the sequences are very well captured, as in Sugerman’s continuous travels in which it is also the montage that knows how to convey the weariness that the talent scout suffers for a whole life away from his family, although It is, of course, Sandler himself who builds his character with the vibe of “superstar who never became” that we already know him, without forgetting his charisma for comedy, although this time a little more contained by a bittersweet aura . However, above his great performance is the merit of having achieved an excellent connection with the character of Hernangómez -remember that he is a professional player, not an actor- recognizing that Adam Sandler is the one who should guide the rhythm that each scene should have on screen. and, in that sense, Claw runs much of his story as a buddy-movie well executed.

I couldn’t say that this is the biggest Netflix release of the year, but among the movies that follow a similar theme, Claw It is one of those that can represent the best side of these, managing to reliably tell a story that is not lacking in emotional moments that really inspire one to pursue their dreams (although we know that it takes more than that to overcome, of course). . Even with the production done in the old way, the film gives away the appearance of Doc Rivers, Dirk Nowitzki and Shaquille O’Neal, among others, as an added value to a film that would work correctly anyway without these easter eggsbecause it finds in Adam Sandler its greatest asset to transmit what it sets out to be its objective.