National band Vertigo premieres its music in ‘Fortnite’

The national rock band, Vertigo, premiered their song funky town in the video game ‘Fornite’, after being chosen by himEpic Games USA company for the soundtrack of this world-renowned game.

“We contacted the creative department of ‘Fortnite’ and they chose us, there was a whole negotiation on the issue of the license, but we received the email indicating that we had been selected and that if we wanted to continue and obviously we told them yes, ” said Claudio Víquez, guitarist of the group.

Excerpt from the interview with Claudio Víquez, guitarist and backup singer.



‘Fortnite’ is the game on-line most played game in the world, with 3.8 billion accumulated days played. “It was very exciting because it was a very important step for us to be able to reach this new market and public,” added Víquez.

Last release: flow with it

Interview with Alexander Kofoed, vocalist, in teletica.com.



A few days ago, the band released their new single, flow with itwhich has been widely accepted by the public.

“The song has quite a disco vibe, we wanted to convey joy and get people into that frenzy to dance and have a good time,” said Alexander Kofoed, lead singer of the band.

The music video, which you will find at the end of this note, tells the story of a girl who works in a skate parlor and who dreams of having a big party in her name.

For more details, you can see the attached interviews.