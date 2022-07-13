Natalie Portman shows how to bring mega-platforms to 40+

The platforms They are not usually the usual footwear bet with which Natalie Portman seals elegant styles. The stilettos and the strappy sandals with an ankle bracelet are two of her recurring favorites to accompany dresses, miniskirts and tailoring. However, this time she gave this girl a chance. footwear trend to put an end to a pink mini dress.

Again, this look highlight that he wore with the help of his head stylist, Ryan Hastings, was due to the promotion of his most recent work in Thor: love and Thunder. The Oscar winner, Natalie Portmanshared on social networks the result of the styling that he wore during the promotional tour of the superhero film, directed by Taika Waititi, in Rome, Italy.

How to bring megaplatforms to 40+ in the style of Natalie Portman?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

At a quick first glance, the platforms what did he wear Natalie Portman could be confused with Jellyfish Aevitas of versace, who conquered the street style and social networks (taken up by celebrities such as Eiza Gonzalez, Nicola Peltz Y Beyonce), however, it is actually one of the models that starred in the collection Fall-Winter 2022 of Valentine.

The platforms were present at the vision Pierpaolo Piccioli in round toe ankle boots and ankle strap shoes, like the ones worn by Israeli actress. In both cases they were accompanied by thick rectangular heels. She wore them with one of the fuchsia pink looks that marked the collection of the Italian designer, a mini-dress structured short sleeves and skirt with volume. She complemented with stockings in the same color.

The Valentino minidress worn by Natalie Portman. Valentino/Gorunway. Shoes with pronounced platforms in Fall-Winter 2022 by Valentino. Valentino/Gorunway.

This extreme color strategy, which he used to eradicate any possible distraction, is committed to fixing the viewer’s attention on the silhouette of the garments. Pierpaolo Piccioli explained to fashion runway that she chose this particular hue to subvert its cultural meanings and its association with femininity.