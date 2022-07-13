Nancy, for extradition

Do not hesitate: politics changed in Colombia, before the statesmen had lunch in a hotel in Bogotá and agreed on the names of seven ministers, now the historic lunch between former president César Gaviria and the new president Gustavo Petro took place in the Florencia de los Médicis , in the blue Italy of Gianni Agnelli, Salvatore Basile, Berlusconi and Sofia Loren, the unforgettable Neapolitan.

I have a double menu, choose a topic: César Gaviria and Gustavo Petro having lunch in a Tuscan villa that used to belong to Luchino Visconti, or you prefer to read about the artist Nancy González, who today is national and international news because she was held in Cali for extradition to the United States . I choose Nancy González who does not paint in oils nor is she an enlightened one playing the violin, but she arrived at the curubito designing some handbags, with a lot of art, color and imagination.

You see it, sale of very expensive handbags with high demand in exclusive stores in Los Angeles, Miami, Paris and much in Via Condotti in Rome. At the cocktail parties and lunches of the stratum 14 ladies in Capri, Milan and Biarritz wearing a Nancy González bag is a ‘tip’ of elegance and of having paid a very expensive bill. Nancy’s handbags cost between five and seven thousand dollars, which in current currency is 28 million pesos. Years ago, the Venezuelan millionaires who stole millions in their country, bought them in posh stores, just like the Saudi Arabian oil tankers did.

Lucky Nancy because her art has been valued by figures from the world catwalk such as Jane Fonda, Paris Hilton, Tatiana Santo Domingo and the renowned actress Marryl Streep. Wow, wow, Meryl Streep herself demanded Nancy González handbags to wear in her movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ which is on Netflix and you should see it, it’s a waste of luxuries by vain ladies with millionaire husbands. And don’t be craving.

As life has absurdities, this artist, this delicate artist and lover of good living, Nancy González, today has a big problem with the gringo Justice. According to criminal Elmer Montaña, the case has cloudy areas and is collapsing. Spot. The lunch between César Gaviria and Gustavo Petro in Florence was cordial and with well-known wines, the bill totaled 580 euros, paid by former President Gaviria and Colorín Colorao.