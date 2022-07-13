Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals the Advice Robert Downey Jr. Gave Him

oscar isaac just released moon knightthe series that we have seen in Vandal Random in advance and that honors one of the most particular characters of Marvel. The production, which is available exclusively at Disney+, travels to the background of the mythology of this comic book hero, and offers us a brilliant Isaac embodying several characters at the same time. The same actor, they explain from comic book, asked advice from a great of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before embarking on this project. Here n? well at the same Robert Downey Jr.

Oscar Isaac received valuable advice from Robert Downey Jr.

“I talked to Robert Downey Jr. a lot. I talked to him a lot. I mean, he’s a friend to me, so I just talked to him about starring in something based on a comicwhat was the meaning of all this and how had his processIsaac confessed to the middle Extra. “And frankly, she was a great person to talk to, logically, for all that he means. And it’s also very important to me, it’s the biggest inspiration, because to this day, the first film of Hombre de Hierro I still think it’s great,” continued the actor.







Isaac, who is full of praise about the figure that plays Tony Stark, has explained that, among all the dialogues that both had, there is a piece of advice that marked him forever and made him give way to a series of superheroes. “The thing is, he really told me that Kevin Feige is a genius and he’s a collaborator.”, Explain. “Don’t be afraid. Sign up, offer all your ideas, present all your thoughts and take risks in the choices you make,” she concludes. Oscar Isaac claims that after that conversation, he made the jump to Moon Knight.

“ “Don’t be afraid. Kevin Feige is a genius and collaborates with you all the time”

However, you only have to take a look at the first minutes of the series, in which Isaac embodies a character that changes, mutates and transforms as the minutes go by. The series introduces us at the beginning to the good and nice Steve Grant, a seller of souvenirs in a museum. But, little by little, we will have Marc Specter, a mercenary also embodied by Isaac and who lives locked up in his body as part of a deal with an Egyptian god. Almost nothing. moon knight, an atypical Marvel hero, is available exclusively on Disney+. And it seems to change everything.