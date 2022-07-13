Minecraft Game News: Tired of playing alone, a young coder takes the lead!

Beyond the creative sandbox and survival game, Minecraft is a huge community of very involved players, modders, with educational versions, cultural initiatives, private servers by the thousands.

So it is common to find pretty incredible stories about certain players and some of the communities around Minecraft.

A very active and creative community

some designs monuments or entire citiesOthers use the game’s systems to operate pseudo-circuits, while others create roleplaying servers extremely well organized. Often these stories told are very interesting, but they can also be sad.

The tribute of the players after the demise of technobladea very popular Youtuber in the Minecraft scene, to At the age of 23 single. The player we are interested in today tells a different story, that of one of the many players who enjoy alone of your favorite game. Some players prefer this way of playing, but others find it hard to find a community or playmates.

Code your own AI to play with it

This is the case KevinJNguy01who presented his project on Reddit. Tired of playing alone, he developed his own artificial intelligence to play with him. Called Bestie, this AI is capable of follow the player, attack monsters or animals, and even mine blocksa time-consuming task. It is even visibly able to answer some questionsto give it an appearance of personality. The reactions were immediate, and many people found the project as cool and impressive as sad.

Many praise the talent of the player who has managed to program this AI alonethat it is not something that just anyone can do, while underlining the tragedy of the situation. “This is the most Reddit I’ve ever seen”the thread, which can be accessed in this directionand sometimes composed of not very pleasant messages. Presumably as a result of this post, which dates back about ten days, many people approached KevinJNguy01 to play with him.