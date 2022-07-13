Mickey Rourke shows no mercy and ‘riddles’ Tom Cruise

At the Cannes Festival he was applauded for several minutes and his most recent film, Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 classic, has received good reviews from audiences and at the box office. But since not everything is happiness, there will always be someone dissatisfied with what he does Tom Cruise.

This is the case of the also actor mickey rourke, who threw darts at his colleague and mercilessly criticized him. “He’s played the same fucking role for 35 years. I have no respect for that.” indicated the 69-year-old artist, remembered for his role in 9 and a half weeks and for having been nominated for an Oscar.

This he said in an interview in space Piers Morgan Uncensored.

When asked what he thought of the box office success of Cruise’s latest film, Rourke said: “That doesn’t mean shit to me, he’s irrelevant in my world.”

Top Gun: Maverick grossed more than $120 million in its opening weekend, from 54 theaters. “I care to see Al Pacino work and the early work of Chris Walken, Robert De Niro, Richard Harris and Ray Winstone. That’s the kind of actor I want to be. Monty Clift and Marlon Brando in their time.” Rourke finished.