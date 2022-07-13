Mexico registers highest number of deaths from the fifth wave of COVID – El Financiero

In the last 24 hours, Mexico reported 36 thousand 334 infections and 92 deaths from COVID-19, this being the highest number of deaths and infections so far in the fifth wave of cases, since June 7.

The last time more than 36 my COVID-19 infections were reported was on February 4, with 37,063 new cases in one day.

According to the technical report of the Ministry of Health, at the end of this tuesday july 11Mexico accumulates 6 million 301 thousand 645 positive cases and 326 thousand 189 deaths from COVID.

Until this Tuesday, they have been detected 215 thousand 794 active cases of COVID-19which are found predominantly in the following entities: Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Colima Sinaloa, Yucatán, Querétaro, Nuevo León, Nayarit and Tabasco.

Active cases are considered to be those positives that started symptoms in the last 14 days, allowing to identify where there is greater viral activity and increased transmission of the virus. It should be noted that the entities in which there is a greater number of active cases it is under a measurement of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Mexico City currently has 55 thousand 3 active cases of COVID, more than a quarter of the total active cases in the entire country. It is followed by the State of Mexico with more than 21 thousand estimated active cases.

Regarding the confirmed cases accumulated by state, the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla and Sonora, which in Together they make up 65 percent.

In the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Last Wednesday, June 29, Mexico exceeded six million 300 thousand infections of COVID-19, after two years and four months after the first case was confirmed in the country, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. Also, recently Mexico exceeded 326 thousand deaths because of the virus.