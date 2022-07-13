Men and women, Gianni Sperti teased for the change of look: ‘It looks like Rihanna’ (Video)

Gianni Sperti teased on the web for the various looks shown over the last few seasons a Men and women. The famous columnist of the transmission of Maria De Filippi’s feelings continues to be the center of attention even in this period that the spotlight on the dating show is off, on hiatus for the summer.

Some fans, in fact, had fun creating a “mix” of the various looks of Gianni Sperti and in a short time, the video went viral on various social platforms.

The columnist Gianni Sperti made fun of the changes in the look of men and women

In detail, during the last seasons of Men and Women, Gianni Sperti he enjoyed showing himself with looks almost always very different from each other.

This roundup allowed fans of the transmission of Maria De Filippi’s feelings to create a real ironic and funny movie, in which the various looks shown by the columnist of Men and Women were put together

They range from the shaved cut, with which Sperti was compared to the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, to the cut with bangs, where in this case he was compared to the pop star Rihanna.

The video of Gianni Sperti’s various look changes at U&D

It is not the first time that fans of the Mediaset broadcast, currently suspended for the summer break, have fun making videos of this kind.

The same thing had happened, a few weeks ago, with Armando Incarnato, the famous knight of the throne over, who was also mocked for the various look changes shown on the air during the last season of broadcasting.

Waiting to find out if Gianni Sperti will show appreciation for the ironic video made by fans of Maria De Filippi’s program, the expectation is growing for the airing of the new edition on TV.

From September the return of men and women on Canale 5

From next September, in fact, the spotlight will be re-lit on Men and women: the transmission of sentiments will return to air regularly on Canale 5, in the time slot that goes from 14:45 to about 16:10, thus taking the place of the soap Another tomorrow and Terra Amara, which are currently on air for the first time ever.

What will happen in this new edition of Maria De Filippi’s program? As for the throne over there could be some important changes.

For some time, in fact, it has been rumored that the broadcast could undergo a sort of restyling and several faces could be “knocked out” from the show.

Among those in the balance, at the moment, the name of Biagio Di Maro stands out but also that of the Turin lady Gemma Galgani, who could leave the scene in December.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED













