Meghan Markle’s new life in California told by neighbors

In Los Angeles, having a celebrity as a neighbor is probably the order of the day, but boasting English royalty as a neighbor is a real rarity, even in these parts where the stars are at home. This is why the presence of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, plus offspring, must arouse the curiosity of many. In fact, two and a half years have passed since the couple resigned as “senior royals” to start their new life in California. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have since enjoyed a relaxed lifestyle different from what they had in the UK. The couple live in a stunning £ 11 million mansion in Montecito, a small town in Santa Barbara, near Los Angeles, with their two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. For Meghan, it was a homecoming as the former actress grew up in the area. Despite the Sussex’s reserved life away from the spotlight, the couple have not given up on a comfortable and sumptuous style, which has earned Meghan the nickname of “Princess of Montecito”, as revealed a source to the British magazine Closer.

The new life in Montecito

The couple, as the source tells us, love to frequent starred restaurants, hike the hills and spend time at the elite Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, an exclusive club where the season ticket costs more than £ 8,000 a month. It seems that the Duchess who has called herself a “gourmet” loves to eat in high-end restaurants, but always with the utmost privacy, the source reveals to Closer: “If she goes to Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, generally call ahead and ask for a completely secluded table “The magazine’s deep throat also gave indications on the favorite places of the” Princess of Montecito “:” Some of her favorite places are gourmet sushi bars in the downtown area or authentic Mexican places in the area she grew up in. But, in general, she likes them more right now – hangouts like Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish or Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, recommended by Oprah. She’s also a fan of Nobu, where a dinner can cost $ 5,000, but Meghan and her friends are happy to pay. “

Friends celebrities

In fact, in addition to frequenting exclusive places, Markle has made friends with her neighbors, as well as some of the most influential celebrities in the States. It seems that after their move to California the Sussexes wasted no time building new friendships with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, James Corden and their neighbors, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The source said in this regard: “He spends a lot of time in Oprah’s lavish house, where they will relax with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything from Meghan’s future plans to what is happening in the UK and how. Harry’s in dealing with everything, ”the insider concluded.