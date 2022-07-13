Medicine shortage prevails in hospitals – El Sol del Centro

Faced with the permanent problem of drug shortagemainly in public health centers throughout the country, specifically in Aguascalientes there is an increase in treatment requests in the Municipal DIF.

The foregoing was pointed out by the director of said organization, Rita Verónica Cruz, who also referred that before the drug shortage, a week an average of 100 requests for support are received for the purchase of medicinesmainly by patients with cancer, diabetes and hypertension.

Likewise, he stated that since it is not a municipal faculty, sometimes it is not possible to provide support to those who require it, however, he stressed that the DIF allocated a special budget for this purpose; “If they ask for three medicines, we can buy only one because sometimes they cost two thousand, three thousand pesos and we don’t have enough resources to support them one hundred.”

The Director of the Municipal DIF of the capital He assured that when a situation arises in which it is not possible to make a donation, the applicant is channeled to another area or dependency, in order to provide support.

The official added that during the Citizen Wednesdaymost of the requests are for hearing aids, groceries, wheelchairs, among other medical services, said that although requests are received at the unit every day, it is during the aforementioned day when the demand increases.

Unfortunately, families do not have insurance or sufficient resources to buy medicines, here we try to support them as much as possible.Rita Verónica Cruz, Director of the Municipal DIF Aguascalientes

Finally, he stressed that so far this year more than two thousand medical aids have been granted to those who have made the requests in the Municipal DIF.

