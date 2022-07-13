Mazatlán shows interest in Giovani Dos Santos

A year and three months ago was the last game he played Giovani Dos Santos with the Eagles of America. He played 15 minutes in azulcrema’s victory over tigers in the Volcano. The Mexican striker is already 33 years old and is still looking for a place in the BBVA MX League. Player representatives have knocked on the doors of the kraken to see the possibility that Gio shows that he can still contribute in a team of First division.

The Cañonera directive analyzes the options to continue reinforcing the team of gabriel knight which started with two defeats Opening 2022. They have an open mind to present Dos Santos with a scenario similar to the one they had with Marco Fabian. Contract for the remainder of the tournament and analyze their performance to see if they can reach a bond for a longer time depending on their contribution on the court.

Mazatlan is looking for Giovani dos Santos

What draws the attention of the coaching staff is that Giovani Dos Santos he is a multifunctional player who can play at both ends, and even behind the center forward. They would have a talented midfield with Nicholas Benedetti, Marco Fabian, Edward Bello and the.

What has become of Giovani dos Santos in these months?

After finishing his contract with America, the footballer did not find accommodation in another team and has trained on his own. In the last preseason he requested permission to train at the facilities of the America clubthere was even talk that he could join the squad of Ferdinand Ortizfact that finally did not happen.

Mazatlan prepares first visit

After starting with two setbacks as a local, the gunboats prepare a complicated visit to the Hidalgo Stadium to face the Tuzos from Pachuca. The board remains calm about the future of gabriel knightsince they hope to resume the rhythm they had at the end of the last tournament when it was enough for them to get into the playoffs after a great finish.

