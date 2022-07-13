Marvel signs the last Han Solo from ‘Star Wars’ for its ‘Ironheart’ series

Alden Ehrenreich, actor known for playing Han Solo in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, joins the series iron heart of Disney+as reported Deadline. There are no details about the character, beyond having a key role in the plot of this new fiction.







Ehrenreich will share the cast with Dominic Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), protagonist of the series. It has also confirmed the appearance of the actor and singer Anthony Ramos (A star has been born) in this production, which has the new addition of Chinaka Hodge as one of its main screenwriters.

There is still no release date on the Disney + platform, although it is expected to be in 2023.

Key character in ‘Ironheart’

Ehrenreich has become especially known for embodying the youthful version of Han Solotaking over from Harrison Ford, in the prequel directed by Ron Howard within the franchise starwars. Apart from this role, she worked in productions such as ¡Ave, Cesar! of the Coens brothers, The exception to the rule and the series Brave New World.

We will see it soon Oppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan, opposite Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon; and in Cocaine Beardirected by Elizabeth Banks.




