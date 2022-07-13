Marvel announces the signing of an unexpected actor for the UCM

The MCU is in luck! Marvel Studios has made official the signing of a surprising Hollywood star with a ‘warsie’ past.

As Deadline exclusively reported, Marvel Studios has made official the signing of Alden Ehrenreich. In this way, the leading actor of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story joins the UCM chaired by Kevin feige. Will be part of the cast iron heartthe next series of Disney+, and will play a key role in the story of Riri Williams on the small screen.

Insider Charles Murphy revealed that he wasn’t sure which character Alden Ehrenreich would play in iron heart. However, he has reported that Marvel Studios was originally looking for “a white male in his 20s.” It was also reported that Ironheart was eyeing “a 40-49 year old actor with comedic chops” to play the rumored son of Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges).

What character does Alden Ehrenreich play in ‘Ironheart’?

Alden Ehrenreich has just finished filming Oppenheimerthe new movie Christopher Nolan. There he has coincided with other UCM stars such as Robert Downey Jr. either Florence Pugh. Now the star Han Solo: A Star Wars Story will dive for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His first appearance will be in iron heart, but who knows what else they have planned for him? At the end of the day, we don’t know what his character is. It could be much more important than we imagine.

It has been said that the Disney+ series, which will star Dominic Thorne, features “a group of tech brothers” as the main villains. This group will reportedly include the son or daughter of Obadiah Stane, also known as Iron Monger at the MCU. Be that as it may, we will have to wait to find out which character Alden Ehrenreich will play at Marvel Studios. Many details remain iron heart to be revealed. You just have to be patient and, sooner or later, we will discover the truth.