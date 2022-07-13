Martin Lawrence, to the rescue of Will Smith with ‘Bad Boys’ | Film and Television

Many months have passed since Will Smith will star in one of the most commented and viral situations of 2022 and that will continue to be so for many years. His slap to Chris Rock in full direct at the Oscars has generated rivers of ink, millions of headlines and an almost total withdrawal of the actor from public life. But his friend and partner Martin Lawrence He wants to come to your rescue.

The interpreter wants to carry out a new installment of the film project that made them almost inseparable friends: bad boys. Smith has never been an actor who has been characterized by starring in sequels. And in fact, despite his countless box office successes, the sagas he has starred in can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

That of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett is one of them and the comedian wants Bad Boys 4 to be ready as soon as possible. Sony has already publicly confirmed that the BB4 project would be produced with Will Smith or not. Now it seems that what is costing the most is convincing Smith to return to the front row of cinematographic news.

The heat of the spotlights can be too hard a test for an actor who has been publicly condemned for what he did despite the fact that he has repeatedly apologized, including a public apology to Chris Rock. But hate in the networks and in real life can be found with an almost unbeatable rival: Martin Lawrence.

At the moment there is no confirmation of who will accompany the duo of actors in the cast. In the last installment they had Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton and Jacob Scipioamong others.

Martin Lawrence Says That Will Smith’s Oscars Incident Won’t Stop Bad Boys 4, “We Got One More At Least.” https://t.co/5UV6TmRO8g — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) July 13, 2022

With a budget that did not reach 100 million dollars, in its last installment Bad Boys managed to raise almost 500 million, so the profitability of the project is beyond any doubt. The filming was stopped in its day, not only because in the corridors of Sony the possible controversy that it would generate to continue with projects with Will Smith as if nothing happened was discussed. The actor himself has been the one who has wanted to isolate himself to try to better manage stressful situations that have led him to the current situation.