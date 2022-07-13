Luxury reinforcement? The Liga MX team that wants Giovani dos Santos as its star signing

Despite the difficulties of the negotiation, this squad is willing to make an effort for the services of the former Americanist.

Giovani dos Santos a year has passed away from the courts after not been able to find equipment since America decided not renew your contract with the team, and although in Coapa they gave him the opportunity to train to keep fit, they did not reinstate him to the template despite the various versions that indicated the existence of said possibility.

However, an option has recently been opened, which at the moment it is distant because the contacts just beginning and they do not aim to be simple mainly due to the economic claims of the eldest of the dos Santos brothers, who is already aware of the situation.

Monumental Eagles was able to confirm that there was already a first first contact from Mazatlán FC to reach Giovani dos Santos through the close environment of the player; however, today he is still far from aiming to be a reinforcement of the Cañoneros because expect to have a similar salary which he perceived in Coapa despite the time he has not played and that in the Nido his individual performance was not the best.

Despite this, in the port they do not rule out the matter and would seek to use sponsors to be able to reach an agreement with Giovani on salary, this knowing that it could be a media signing that in some way could also leave them profit marginas happened with Marco Fabián.

SINCE WHEN HAS GIOVANI DOS SANTOS NOT PLAYED?

Giovani dos Santos has a year without playing. His last tournament was Guard1anes 2021 with América and at the end of said contest, his contractual relationship with the institution It ended without the board’s intention to renew it. Since then, his name has been placed on the team orbit like Monterrey, Zaragoza and now, Mazatlán FC.