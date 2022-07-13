Luis Pérez said goodbye to his teammates in the Mexican National Team, after failing in the World Cup

The coach said goodbye to the members of the national team structure and Yon de Luisa will announce a restructuring of the national teams

Luis Perez he said goodbye to his team at Mexican National Teamsso it would be out of the Tricolor structure, after being eliminated from the Sub-20 World Cup and without options to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics, sources informed ESPNDigital.

The Tricolor coach was under analysis, after being eliminated in the U-20 World Cup, after falling on penalties against Guatemala, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Two weeks later, the coach would be out of the structure of Mexican National Teamsdespite the fact that he still had six months left on his contract with Tricolor and did not have a performance clause.

For its part, the work of Monica Vergara It will also be evaluated, after the Women’s Tricolor was left without the possibility of going to the 2023 World Cup and also its team will not be able to be in Paris 2024, after being in last place in the group of the Concacaf W Championship, which was played in New Lion.

Luis Perez took the Mexican National Team U-20 in 2021, after he led the U-17 process, and with the hope that he could lead the team to the World Cup in the category, as well as the Olympics.

The former Monterrey and Necaxa player had training in Barcelona, ​​as a coach, and it was expected that he could lead the Mexican team to the U-20 World Cup, in addition to getting the pass to Paris 2024.

After the failure in San Pedro Sula, a restructuring is expected in the minor divisions of the Tricolor, taking into account that Mexico It will not play qualifying rounds in the next World Cup cycle and will host the 2026 World Cup.