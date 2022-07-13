Love and Thunder, the duration under 2 hours imposed by Marvel

Marvel Studios would have imposed on the creative team of Thor: Love and Thunder to stay within two hours of duration. The box office film grossed 302 million dollars in the first weekend, but it polarized critics and fans: not everyone appreciated the story. And perhaps the impositions on screening time may have helped make the film less cohesive, according to some fans.

The news does not officially come from Marvel Studioswhen rather from a report by Joanna Robinson during the House of R podcast. The expert explains that “Taika [Waititi, il regista, ndr] he absolutely didn’t have a ‘blank check’ on this thing. She had more space than she had in Ragnarok, but there was one mandate that he keep the film under two hours. This comes in two hours and they cut a lot of stuff in this movie. ”

He then added that “Taika said he doesn’t like Director’s Cuts. We know that Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey” they should have appeared. “AND Simon Russell Beale He looks like Dionysus and he has like two lines in this movie but in the credits he’s on the top, so he had to have more space. Gorr was sure to come and kill a lot of people. ”

Waititi recently explained that he thinks making Director’s Cut doesn’t make sense, no one really wants to see films for four and a half hours. So the director seems to have gotten himself put my heart at peace about the deleted scenes of his film. Although fans keep asking her to see them (and maybe Marvel will please them in the future.

Even without the cameos cut out, the film remains full of stars: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

But maybe the deleted scenes would have been the glue to make the story more engaging?