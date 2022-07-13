Love and Thunder’ – New Woman

The great surprise and revelation of Thor: Love and Thunder, the new marvel movie was not Chris Hemsworth not Natalie Portman, not even Christian Bale, but Chris and Elsa’s daughter, India Rose.

And it is that the small of 10 years debuted on the big screen alongside great actorsshowing that he inherited the talent of his parents.

India Rose Hemsworth gave life to the daughter of Gorr, a character played by Christian Bale, and she did it so well that at first her participation would be small, but they had to extend it.

Chris auditioned with his daughter India and the result surprised the director of the film, Taika Waititi, who was delighted with the little girl.

“She was really good. She’s really an active girl and she’s very smart and very self-confident, you know, as you can imagine only Chris’s children can be”, Taika said.

Of course, her father was proud of her and how she did it. “It was like when I’m at home, trying to tell him to do something. She says, ‘pfft, no, I’ll do it my way.’ And good for her, because she did an amazing job, ”said the actor.

But, his father in fiction, Christian Bale, also gave his opinion on what it was like to work with the daughter of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Christian Bale talks about his experience working with the daughter of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

the famous actor, Christian Bale assured that little India did a great job and he has a great future in the film industry, if that is the path he chooses to go down.

“We have some scenes where, you know, it can be quite sad. I remember the poor thing at one point, she was making a scene, and then I had to hug her, and the tears came down. I think one fell on her face and she was like ‘oh no’. I look at her, and as if she was going to burst out laughing, and I don’t blame her, poor thing. But she was absolutely magnificent.” Bale said.

Also, Chris recalled a very funny anecdote of his daughter with Christian Bale who made the recordings an unforgettable moment, and demonstrated the great character that her daughter has.

