Like father Like Son! Chris Hemsworth’s daughter is an important part of Thor

Last weekend it hit theaters Thor: Love and Thunderone of the most anticipated premieres of Marvel. Chris Hemsworth He returns to play the god of thunder, who this time is trying to find his inner balance in his retirement, after everything he’s been through.

With the same humor that characterizes ‘Thor: Ragnarök’ and action-packed scenes, this new installment directed by Taika Waititi it has achieved public acceptance and mostly positive reviews from the press. His characters go through a new dramatic curve that takes them to a point of themselves that we had not seen before, but that certainly makes the characters grow and go even deeper. from the very Thor, until Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whom we so longed to see in the heroine costume.

And speaking of characters, who we have also seen on screen is the character of Amor, the daughter of Gorr, the Butcher God. Love is nothing more and nothing less than indian rosethe eldest daughter of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. The actor himself has confirmed it by sharing a tender post on Instagram.

In the first photograph we can see India Rose 11 years ago, when she was a little baby, next to her tall and imposing father dressed as Thor, with his armor, cape and powerful hammer.

In the second picture we see Chris with a girl on his lap, India Rose, while filming one of the scenes from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. “She is my favorite superhero.” wrote the actor on Instagram.

Without a doubt, her daughter follows in her footsteps not only in the world of superheroes but also in the world of acting, so it would not surprise us to start seeing her more often with special appearances in various projects. Will she decide to dedicate herself fully to acting just like her father? Time will give us the answer.